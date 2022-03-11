Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Analysis & Forecast | Hitachi, Hewlett Packard (HP), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, 3M

Allied Market Research Logo

Data center is a physical arrangement of networked devices including servers and other networking devices that are used by companies for collection, processing.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data centers require precision cooling for their data processing as excessive heat generated from the processors can damage the systems, leading to loss of data or interrupted flow of information. In order to prevent such damages and keep the environment at a regulated temperature, cooling systems are deployed in data centers. Data center cooling systems are used to maintain precision temperature and control humidity of the data center. They ensure that the temperature and the humidity levels are maintained within the prescribed parameters.

The huge surge in structured and unstructured data and the increasing industrial demand for cloud storage have driven the demand for data centers in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby fuelling the growth for data center cooling systems. However, huge installation cost of infrastructure and electricity consumption are few factors that proves to be restraints for the data center cooling market in Asia-Pacific. Introduction of greener and energy-efficient cooling solutions by service providers is expected to reduce the cost of installation and overcome the limitations of the market. In addition, replacement of old data centers has created opportunities for the growth of the Asia-Pacific data center cooling market.

The Asia-Pacific data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of components, services, verticals, solutions, end users and country. Service market includes managed and OEM services. End-user segment is divided into large, medium and small-sized enterprises. The solution segment is segregated into precision air conditioning (PAC) and precision air handling unit (PAHU). To study the industry wide application, the market is bifurcated based on telecom & IT, healthcare, retail, energy and government. The key players of this market include Schneider Electric, International business Machine (IBM), Emerson Electric, Hitachi, Hewlett Packard (HP), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, 3M and Google.

KEY BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific data center cooling market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014 - 2020 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

• Porters five forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

