Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market: Technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures

Diagnostic application segment dominated the market in 2021 and expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in incidence and prevalence of cancer, growth in investments and initiatives implemented by the government and non-government associations around the world are the factors that majorly drive the growth of this market. The technological advancements for easy exosome isolation and advanced exosome based products for new applications also support the growth of the world exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market. However, stringent government regulations for the product approval, and low awareness about the applications of exosome in developing countries restrict the market growth.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market by Application (Diagnostic and Therapeutic), Product (Instrument, Reagent and Software) and End-User (Cancer Institute, Hospital, Diagnostic Center, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2022-2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The key players of the world exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market are employing novel concepts and ideas to improve exosome isolation techniques and the current set of products, and also enhance their profitability so as to gain a competitive edge over the other market players. Therefore, the key players have adopted product launch as the key developmental strategy to keep pace with the changes in demands for end users. Furthermore, several companies have launched technologically advanced exosome research instrument and tools to strengthen their market position.”

Among the end users, the cancer institute segment held around two-fifths share of the world exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market in 2021. This segment is expected to maintain its leading position in the overall market throughout the analysis period, primarily because of increase in focus on the use of exosomes for cancer management and increase in government support in the form of funding for the research on development of innovative exosome based diagnostic & therapeutic techniques.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market based on type, application, and region.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, registering a CAGR of 38.8% during the analysis period. This is mainly due to the increase in awareness of innovative and advanced applications of exosome-based diagnostic and therapeutic products. In addition, increase in research outsourcing from emerging markets, improvement of healthcare infrastructures, and increase in expenditures in the emerging markets (such as India and China) have boosted the market growth.

The key players in the exosome diagnostic and therapeutic market are highly focused on expanding their business operations in the fast-growing emerging countries with new product launches as the preferred strategy. The key players profiled in this report include Aethlon Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Exosome Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), NanoSomix Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Malvern Instruments Ltd. (U.K,), System Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), NX Pharmagen (U.S.), Sistemic Inc. (U.K.), Capricor Therapeutics (U.S.), and Exiqon A/S (Denmark).

