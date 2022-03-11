As Per Latest Report: Electric Cooktops Market Generate a Massive Revenue Opportunity with Growing Demand 2022

Electric Cooktops Market

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electric Cooktops Market research report provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge their businesses and promote financial growth.

The Electric Cooktops Market report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Major Enterprises include:-

‣ Electrolux Home Appliance

‣ Bosch Home Appliances Group

‣ Whirlpool Corporation

‣ GE Appliance

‣ Kenmore LLC

‣ Haier Inc.

‣ Thermador Corporation

‣ Baumatic Ltd.

‣ LG Electronics

‣ Asko Appliance

‣ Sub-zero Group Inc.

‣ Summit Appliance.

The market for Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Rising demand for smart homes is one of the factors driving growth of the market in this region. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, in India, the revenue generated from smart home was US$ 17.45 million, which increased to US$30 million in 2017. This in turn, is expected to boost demand for smart kitchen appliances such as electric cooktops. Thus, the market for electric cooktops is expected to gain significant traction in this region.

Global Electric Cooktops Market: Taxonomy

By Electric Cooktops

⁍ Glass Ceramic Cooktop

⁍ Electric Coil Cooktop

By Key Consumer

⁍ Residential

⁍ Commercial

⁍ Others

By Power Consumption

⁍ 500W-1000W

⁍ 1000W-1500W

⁍ 1500W-2000W

⁍ More than 2000W

