DAB Transmitter Market to hit US$ 146.02 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.19% CAGR: The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DAB Transmitter Market Size and Growth impelled by the growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts, surging demand for DAB among geriatric populations, high spectrum efficiency provided by the DAB transmitters than analog FM radio.

According to our new research study on “DAB Transmitter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End-User, and Geography,” the DAB Transmitter Market Size is expected to reach US$ 146.02 million by 2028 from US$ 95.88 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% from 2021 to 2028.

According to Digilant, a marketing technology company, ~7.9 million people in the US paid for a music streaming service in 2014, and the number was projected to reach ~72 million by the end of 2020. Moreover, ~116 million people use the ad-supported versions of these platforms, which is bolstering the digital music and podcast streaming industry. Digital audio advertising enables advertisers to access various digital audio advertising channels and reach active listeners across the world. Companies can gain national advertising coverage via news and talk radio and can take advantage of their native advertising format throughout podcasts. Many digital audio advertising companies are strategically targeting potential audiences on the basis of contextual, behavioral, device-type, and geographic and genre relevance for broadcasting radio ads.

The growing trend of digital audio advertising and podcasts, coupled with key players shifting their advertising budgets toward digital media, is likely to boost the DAB transmitter market growth in the coming years. Consumers are inclined toward digital media consumption, and they are spending more time on digital media channels. People in the US and the UK have been observed to be spending more time on digital media in the last few years. This has led to a paradigm shift in the global advertising industry. The launch of music and podcast streaming apps such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Soundcloud, and Amazon Music have magnified the demand for digital audio content. Music streaming accounts for ~80% of all music consumption in the US.

The DAB transmitter market, based on type, is segmented into low power DAB transmitters, medium power DAB transmitters, and high power DAB transmitters. The low-power DAB transmitters are used for broadcasting at low electric power to a smaller service area. They are differentiated from "micropower broadcasting" and broadcast translators. Low power DAB in modern transmission systems includes time-interleaving, which reduces noise and multipath fading due to its wide bandwidth, and a relatively low signal-to-noise requirement. Digital Radio Mondiale and the HD Radio system are also available for local broadcasting; however, they are narrowband systems and require a separate transmission infrastructure for each service. The inclination toward open standards is increasing among manufacturers seeking to enter into new markets. Open-source code enables DAB receivers to be implemented wholly in software. Devices powered by the ARM processors, such as Raspberry Pi educational computer and Google Nexus tablet, are increasingly using DAB transmitters owing to the benefits of power efficiency.

Europe dominated the DAB transmitter market in 2020, while APAC was the second-largest contributor to the market that year, followed by the MEA. Many European countries have already shifted or are planning to shift from analog to digital for short and medium waves. The digitalization of local FM broadcasts is anticipated to boost the DAB transmitter market in Europe. Advancements in digital radio technology are benefiting radio listeners by making the process of listening to news, weather and traffic updates, airport notifications, etc., more interactive; they can listen to these updates directly from a radio receiver. Digital radio systems serve as the most reliable distribution medium for news and emergency alerts in countries with poor internet infrastructure, and many new solutions provide free-of-cost access to this information. Efficient program transmission eliminates additional costs by reducing energy consumption during broadcasting and allowing the transmission of a large number of programs.

DAB Transmitter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

SY.E.S. S.R.L, RFE Broadcast, and Elenos S.R.L. are among key players profiled during the study of the DAB transmitter market. In addition, several other key companies were also studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem.

In 2021, GatesAir Brings Industry-First Outdoor Transmitter Series to Market

In 2019, Eurofins Digital Testing, a globally leading provider of end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, and Rohde & Schwarz, a test and measurement expert, collaborated to provide customers with the most up-to-date high-speed signal analysis and compliance testing tools enabled with the R&S RTP164 high-performance oscilloscope.

