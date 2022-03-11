Global Metaverse Market Size & Trends - Forecasts to 2027

3i Inc., Accenture plc, Apple Inc., Atari, Inc., Autodesk Inc., ByteDance Ltd, Dapper Labs, Decentraland, Epic Games, Inc., Zensar Technologies Limited, Fastly, Google LLC, Hyperlink InfoSystem, IBM Corporation, Infor, Infosys Limited, Lilith Games, Madeium, Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc.(Facebook, Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, NetEase, Inc., Nextech AR Solutions Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Roblox Corporation, SAP SE, Synthesis AI, Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Unity Technologies, Inc., among others are the key players in the Metaverse market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse Market will grow at a CAGR value of 45.5% during the forecast period [2022 to 2027]. Rising interest and focus on merging and converging digital and physical worlds by the top software developers and start-up companies, increasing penetration of smartphones, and the internet in developing regions, rising adoption of mixed reality, and the augment of COVID-19 pandemic are all the factors leading to the growth of the market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metaverse Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The AR/VR headsets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027 as per the component outlook

The wearables segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027 as per the platform outlook

The gaming segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Software & Services

Displays

AR/VR Headsets

Asset Creation Tools

Programming Engines

Extended Reality Hardware Smart Glasses Omni Treadmills Haptic Sensors & Devices

Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Desktop/Laptops

Mobiles

Wearables





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Gaming

Online Shopping

Content Creation

Social Media

Conference

Virtual Runway Shows

Aircraft Maintenance

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Fashion

Media & Entertainment

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Real Estate & Interior Designing

Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

Virtual Platform

Asset Marketplace

Avatars

Financial Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



