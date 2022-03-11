Submit Release
Global Metaverse Market Size & Trends - Forecasts to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metaverse Market will grow at a CAGR value of 45.5% during the forecast period [2022 to 2027]. Rising interest and focus on merging and converging digital and physical worlds by the top software developers and start-up companies, increasing penetration of smartphones, and the internet in developing regions, rising adoption of mixed reality, and the augment of COVID-19 pandemic are all the factors leading to the growth of the market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Metaverse Market - Forecast to 2027


Key Market Insights

  • The AR/VR headsets segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027 as per the component outlook
  • The wearables segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027 as per the platform outlook
  • The gaming segment is expected to be the largest segment in the Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027 as per the application outlook
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the global Metaverse market from 2022 to 2027
  • 3i Inc., Accenture plc, Apple Inc., Atari, Inc., Autodesk Inc., ByteDance Ltd, Dapper Labs, Decentraland, Epic Games, Inc., Zensar Technologies Limited, Fastly, Google LLC, Hyperlink InfoSystem, IBM Corporation, Infor, Infosys Limited, Lilith Games, Madeium, Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc.(Facebook, Inc.), Microsoft Corporation, NetEase, Inc., Nextech AR Solutions Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Roblox Corporation, SAP SE, Synthesis AI, Systems Engineering & Assessment Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Unity Technologies, Inc., among others are the key players in the Metaverse market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/metaverse-market-3698


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Software & Services
  • Displays
  • AR/VR Headsets
  • Asset Creation Tools
  • Programming Engines
  • Extended Reality Hardware
    • Smart Glasses
    • Omni Treadmills
    • Haptic Sensors & Devices
  • Others

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Desktop/Laptops
  • Mobiles
  • Wearables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Gaming
  • Online Shopping
  • Content Creation
  • Social Media
  • Conference
  • Virtual Runway Shows
  • Aircraft Maintenance
  • Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Fashion
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Education
  • Real Estate & Interior Designing
  • Others

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022 - 2027)

  • Virtual Platform
  • Asset Marketplace
  • Avatars
  • Financial Services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

