Fiber Optics Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy By 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fiber optics market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for Fiber to the x (FTTx), as well as increased need for fiber optics in smart city infrastructure are among some major factors driving global fiber optics market revenue growth. In addition, increasing 5G deployment is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Interconnected technologies play a significant role in smart city environments for transmitting, collecting, and converting data into useful information to build and improve infrastructural facilities. High-speed fiber connection aids in the transmission of vast volumes of data from one point to another via network infrastructure. It is important in aerial drones for surveying and mapping, monitoring systems for preventing crimes, traffic control systems to avoid accidents or congestion, and smart homes to promote sustainable living. These are other factors expected to drive demand for fiber optics, which in turn is expected to augment market growth.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Fiber Optics market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Fiber Optics market for the forecast period, The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Fiber Optics market will be like in the years to come.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Fiber Optics market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and America Fujikura Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optics on the basis of components, fiber type, cable type, application, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Couplers

Connectors

Transmitters

Amplifiers

Receivers

Others

Software

Services

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF)

Glass Optical Fiber

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Government

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Fiber Optics Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Fiber Optics market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Fiber Optics market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Key Highlights from the Report

Single-mode segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as single-mode is being used for long-distance deployments spanning lengths from 2 meters to 10,000 meters.

Plastic Optic Fiber (POF) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Plastic optical fibers are widely used in digital household appliances, home networks, and industrial connections for low-speed, short-distance applications. Plastic fibers play an important role in transmitting data in defense communication infrastructure and multimedia devices.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing telecommunications industry.

