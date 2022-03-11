Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Revenue to Cross US$ 203.17 million by 2028: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Adoption of New-Generation Multizone Hot Runner Controller Technology to Provide Growth Opportunities for Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Size and Growth impelled by growing use of molded plastics in automotive, medical devices, construction, and packaging industries, adoption of new-generation multizone hot runner controller technology, increased demand from the construction industry, the progress of IoT, and Industry 4.0.

According to our new research study on “Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Control Zone, and Geography,” the Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market Size is expected to grow from US$ 124.31 million in 2021 to US$ 203.17 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 124.31 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 203.17 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 7.3% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 160

No. Tables 80

No. of Charts & Figures 87

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Application and Control Zone

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

A hot runner system consists of heated components that are infused into the cavities from plastic injected molds. This system efficiently delivers liquid plastic to several mold cavities to create a plastic product. The warmed plastic shifts from the molding machine nozzle through internal channels called runners and is transferred directly into multiple cavities at the same time. The popularity of hot runner temperature controllers is growing in popularity, as they do not allow the plastic to solidify in the runners and reduce cycle time by accelerating processing. Moreover, these systems produce less plastic waste as the material does not harden until the mold is loaded. Hot runner temperature controllers perform with the help of an added manifold bolted to the mold assembly. All these features would propel the demand for hot runner temperature controllers.

Plastic is transformed from raw material to a proper form using hot runner controllers. Demand for hot runner temperature control systems has increased with a surge in the need for molded plastic in the automotive, home appliance, electrical, and electronics industries. Due to the suitability of versatile plastic components in flexible packaging, pipelines, insulation and coatings, and medical devices, customers’ demand for hot runner temperature control devices is on rising. Furthermore, increased demand from the construction industry due to the widespread use of injection-molded plastics in flooring, roofing, pipelines, walls, insulation, and windows has boosted the demand.

Injection molding is one of the most widely used plastics manufacturing processes, as it is capable of providing a realistic solution for the mass production of high-quality injection automobile parts from various polymers. Automotive plastic injection molding is a critical production technique in the automotive sector, where consistency, safety, and quality are crucial. Medical plastic parts are subjected to rigorous quality checks in all the phases, ranging from the prototype phase through the high-volume production phase. Disposable packaging, syringes, Petri dishes, and test tubes are among the medical products available, as are parts for sensors, diagnostic equipment, and plastic implants.

Hot Runner Temperature Controller Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

EMI Corporation; EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH; Gammaflux; GÜNTHER Heisskanaltechnik GmbH; Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.; Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG; Mold Hotrunner Solutions Inc.; FISA Corporation; INGLASS S.P.A.; and HILLENBRAND, INC. (MOLD-MASTERS) are among the key market players in the global hot runner temperature controller market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, Meusburger Georg GmbH & Co KG launched TCBOX, a new innovative temperature interface. It permits temperature data to be sent directly from the profiTEMP+ to the hot runner. The TCBOX modules feature 12 thermocouple measurement inputs and can be immediately mounted on the hot runner's connecting box. A tiny data connection transmits the high-resolution temperature values of the control zones to the hot runner controller.

In June 2021, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Ltd., a leading industrial technology provider to the plastics processing community, partnered with Chem-Trend on a system solution that creates repeatability during the critical color change process, allowing operators to work faster, more accurately, and more efficiently. Within the Husky AltaniumMold Controller operator interface, the team designed a novel guided method that is easily accessible to operators. The instructions specifically for molds with hot runner systems detail a simple, yet extremely successful technique to set up and complete the color change procedure.

In October 2019, EWIKON HEIßKANALSYSTEME GMBH launched a new EWIKON pro CONTROL range of hot runner controllers. The competent EWIKON pro CONTROL series of hot runner controllers enables comfortable, reliable, and precise control of the hot runner system with intuitive and self-explanatory touch screen operation. Pro Regulate is generally suitable for ordinary applications and demanding high-cavitation systems with small and low-mass hot runner nozzles that are difficult to control due to its rapid control behavior.

