Global Food Thickeners Market Key Players and Future Trends – Industry Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food thickeners market size reached USD 13.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food thickeners market revenue growth are increasing changes in food preference among consumers and rising demand for agar thickening agents in bakeries. Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Food Thickeners market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

To Get Sample PDF Copy Of This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/784

Demand for convenience food is rising as customer preferences continue to shift. Increasingly busy lifestyle, rapidly growing retail business, increasing development of new products, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, are driving demand for packaged foodstuffs. In addition, as the global population grows, food consumption is also increasing, which has a favorable impact on food production. Market growth is being fueled by a rise in global export and import trade activities associated with packaged foods with the objective of enhancing and maintaining the quality of food and hygiene.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies profiled in the global Food Thickeners market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., TIC Gums, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Ingredion Incorporated

Key Highlights from the Report

Hydrocolloids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing usage of hydrocolloids as food thickeners.

Plant segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Food thickeners produced from plants are in high demand among customers, especially in baked products, confectionery, and processed food, due to the rising trend of vegan food culture.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Food and beverage sectors are well-developed in countries in the region which is expected to drive market revenue growth in North America.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food thickeners on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Agar

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microbial

Animal

Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Convenience & Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-thickeners-market

Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information and statistical data regarding market development and recent trends in the industry. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth and development is highlighted in this report. Also, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are elaborated further in this report. Major key players and their business development strategies are highlighted also in this report.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Food Thickeners Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Quick Buy - Food Thickeners Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/784

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Food Safety Testing System Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-safety-testing-system-market

Hyperautomation Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hyperautomation-market

Deep Neural Networks Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/deep-neural-networks-market

Electric Vehicles Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicles-market

Optical Waveguide Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/optical-waveguide-market