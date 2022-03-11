Submit Release
Morocco, Australia Discuss Means to Develop Bilateral Cooperation

MOROCCO, March 11 - Morocco's ambassador to Australia, Wassane Zailachi, on Thursday held talks with Katrina Cooper, Deputy Secretary Southeast Asia and Global Partners Group in Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, which focused on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations.

The two sides seized this opportunity to welcome the positive dynamics of the relations between Morocco and Australia, especially since the opening of the Australian embassy in Rabat in 2017.

They also highlighted the intensification of exchanges between the two countries in several areas of cooperation.

Zailachi outlined Morocco's potential as a key economic partner which, thanks to a far-sighted leadership, enjoys macroeconomic credibility, proven political stability, and a large number of invaluable assets that make the Kingdom a destination of choice for investors and economic operators.

The Moroccan diplomat stressed that Morocco and Australia share several common economic elements, forming a solid basis for promoting trade between the two nations, adding that the context of economic recovery represents an opportunity to explore the possibilities of a deeper partnership to increase bilateral trade, she said.

The convergence of views on various regional and international issues and the exemplary development of bilateral relations are the first steps towards deepening bilateral cooperation in various fields and regular dialogue to enhance mutual understanding on global and international issues, Zailachi said.

For her part, the Australian official called for strengthening relations between the two countries, capitalizing on the achievements made before the disruption related to the health crisis of COVID-19.

The meeting was also an opportunity to review a series of issues of common interest, including cooperation in the fight against terrorism and other regional and international topics.

MAP 10 March 2022

