No-code Development Platforms Market to Expand with Increasing demand for paperless management systems

Increasing need for faster application deployment and rising need to improve productivity are key factors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- no-code development platforms market size was USD 12.17 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 68.05 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 24.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global no-code development platforms market revenue growth are increasing need for faster application deployment and the rising need to improve productivity. Increasing demand for paperless management systems across various industries is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global market going ahead.

For more clarity on the real potential of the No-code Development Platforms market for the forecast period, the study provides vital intelligence on the major opportunities, threats and challenges posed by the industry. Besides, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of some of the prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision, reduce cost and increase their customer base.

Apps developed using traditional application development methods might take years to deploy. It is not uncommon in today's fast-paced corporate world for workers to request for applications to assist them to resolve problems, only to leave or change positions even before the application is completely developed. This trend could be changed by using a no-code platform. Workers can easily implement such apps required to do their jobs due to no-code development, which enables employees to build and deploy a company management app in a much shorter span of time. Paper-based management systems are costly to maintain and also generally unsecured and inaccurate since papers may be lost or stolen and must be properly kept and maintained. Even businesses in highly regulated sectors such as healthcare can benefit from no-code platform procedures based on paper. Replacing old techniques with tablets and smartphones for quicker data entry, increased storage, instant access to data, and other advantages are trends observed in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Partnership and Collaboration Allow Key Players to Maintain Market Position

Key players in the market focus on implementing different business development strategies such as mergers, partnerships, alliances, and acquisitions. Also, key players implement innovative strategies to enhance their product portfolio. These strategies allow companies to expand their market reach and gain a competitive advantage in the emerging market.

Companies Profiled in the Market- Zoho Corporation, Appy Pie Inc., AppSheet, Airtable Inc., Quickbase, Inc., Kintone Corporation, Bubble Group, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Clapptron Technologies Private Limited, and Microsoft Corporation

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global No-code Development Platforms market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global No-code Development Platforms market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

The report further segments the global No-code Development Platforms market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global no-code development platforms on the basis of component, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop & Server-based

Mobile-based

Web-based

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Construction

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

Real Estate

Healthcare

Others

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Radical Features of the No-code Development Platforms Market Report:

The report encompasses No-code Development Platforms market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the No-code Development Platforms industry

