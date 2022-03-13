Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Import-Export, Supply, And Consumption Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market size is expected to reach USD 18.87 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 11.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth of Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions can be attributed to high increase in data volume and growing use of data by enterprises to make informed decision to achieve business goals. A primary advantage of data center backup and recovery solutions is increased reliability and uninterrupted flow of business operations. Data center backup and recovery solutions allows data centers to recover data or maintain continuation of essential IT infrastructure due to various reasons, including hardware impairment, viruses, power failure, or natural disasters. Additionally, increasing digital transformation across various enterprises, especially in small and medium-sized enterprises and growing adoption of cloud-based services are fueling demand for data center backup and recovery solutions.

The detailed market intelligence report on the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market for the forecast period, The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market will be like in the years to come.

Increasing investments in expansion of data centers is significantly driving the growth of data center backup and recovery solutions market. Data centers are vital assets for enabling sustained growth in companies by offering uninterrupted access to their IT systems and cater to data storage demands integrating both physical and cloud storage capabilities. Factors, including growth of hyperscale companies such as Microsoft, AWS, and Google, rapid adoption of cloud computing, and growing need of data center operators for geographic breadth account for increased emphasis on construction of new data centers. By 2021, it is estimated that total spending on worldwide data center infrastructure would reach USD 200.00 billion. Also, surging demand by data center operators to increase their offerings, along with simultaneously increasing number of markets and locations they offer their services is driving data center backup and recovery solutions market revenue growth.

The report is a comprehensive research study of the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market inclusive of the latest trends, growth factors, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report is formulated with data gathered from primary and secondary research examined and validated by industry experts. The report provides an overview of the market leaders, segmentation by type, application, and region, and technological advancements.

The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product catalog, and strategic business decisions. The key players studied in the report are Dell Technologies Inc., Alphabet Inc., Commvault, Micro Focus International PLC, Arcserve LLC, IBM Corporation, Barracuda Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cohesity Inc., and Druva Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market on the basis of solutions type, application, industry vertical, and region:

Solutions Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Data Replication

Data Reduction

Data Retention

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Physical & Virtual Servers

Databases

Enterprise Applications

Mobile Endpoints

Public Infrastructure Platform

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

