GOAT.Finance Launches BSCs Highest Automatic Fixed APY along with BUSD Rewards

GOAT.Finance, a DeFi 2.0 protocol developer, is launching a revolutionary type of staking token with amazing fixed APY along with BUSD rewards.

/EIN News/ -- Sacramento, CA, USA , March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized finance(or DeFI) is a financial revolution and is the future of finance and funding. GOAT.Finance holders and investors can earn yields that seem impossible in the financial world. The tool that DeFi companies use to create these high returns are financial algorithms and token staking strategies.



Defi 1.0 introduced different staking strategies that attracted millions of investors and and have built many of crypto's top performers. GOAT.Finance with Defi 2.0 promises token holders greater levels of simplicity and safety when it comes to staking, and the best fixed returns along with BUSD rewards.

The developers of Goat.Finance have introduced the Autostaking Protocol, a DeFi 2.0 protocol that offers perhaps the industry's best set of benefits for holders.

Autostaking Protocol – Safe, Fast, Highest Fixed APY,BUSD Rewards

GOAT.Finance provides token holders simplicity, security, and a consistently high yield return from Auto Staking. It brings about various benefits;

Easy and Safe Staking - The GOAT token always stays in your wallet, and you automatically receive rewards. No more complicated staking processes on someone else's website.

Automatic Rebasing Rewards – You never have to worry about re-staking your tokens. Rewards are rebasing meaning they compound automatically, guaranteeing you never miss a payment.

Highest Fixed APY - The Goat.Finance auto-staking protocol pays out 150,000% annually, which is a consistent compounding interest rate that tops the DeFi industry(and every other industry in the world).

Fastest Rebase Rewards – The Goat.Finance auto-staking protocol pays every thirty minutes or 48 times every day.

BUSD Rewards – The GOAT token holders are rewards 4% of all transactions as BUSD Rewards.

How GOAT.Finance Delivers its Industry Best Fixed 150,000% APY

The Goat.Finance Autostaking Protocol uses a complex set of elements to deliver its industry leading APY. They include the GOAT.Finance treasury, the trading volume fees, and the Risk-Free Value (RFV). They all work in harmony to provide the high and fixed APY.

· Rebase rewards are backed with reserves from the RFV and a portion of the Treasury.

· 4% of every purchase and sell is channeled to the treasury, increasing the balance backing outstanding GOAT tokens and furnishing a great marketing budget.

· 5% of every purchase and sell automatically goes to the BNB/GOAT liquidity pool on PancakeSwap.

· 4% of GOAT.Finance trading volume is redirected to the protocol's Risk-Free Value (RFV). The function of the RFV is to back the GOAT Token rebase rewards.

· The project's support system is designed in such a way that RFV allows the purchase and burning of GOAT tokens from the secondary market when the pair supply is 2.5% of the total supply.

This combination of factors allows an automatic rebase reward to be distributed every 30 minutes and ensures a yield of .00417% per rebase or 2% daily for GOAT token holders.

About GOAT.Finance

GOAT.Finace is a DeFi development company that creates next-generation products and services. Their Autostaking Protocol is the foundation for a series of DeFi 2.0 projects starting with the GOAT token that is auto staking and compounding in your wallet, and offers an industry best fixed 150,000% APY. GOAT.Finance will develop projects, products, and protocols that will bring industry leading benefits to holders of GOAT Token.

