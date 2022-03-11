Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Size Expected To Reach USD 42.30 Billion at a CAGR of 14.00%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Size – USD 14.73 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.00%, – The emergence of smart city projects.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of Cloud Computing and Internet of Things (IoT) will contribute to the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 14.73 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.00%, Market Trends – The emergence of smart city projects.

The global perimeter intrusion detection systems market is forecast to reach USD 42.30 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intrusion detection systems for premises are tailored to suit any size perimeter and gives an effective way to boost security measures. It can be used with an existing security fencing for total coverage. Many large-sized organizations, factories, warehouses, and storage sites can benefit from having a PIDS system in place.

The system initiates warning of any climbing or suspicious activity anywhere on the perimeter in which it is installed. For instance, the system can detect any unwanted intruders during any theft of precious goods, such as steel or copper. The system uses a cable that runs around the existing fencing and alarms when triggered by any movement. From chain link to welded mesh fencing, PIDS can work with everything to improve the perimeter's security. Thus, the system is cost-saving since it does not need the existing fence to be taken out.

Download sample @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2318

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Among the deployment types, barrier-mounted accounted for the largest market share of ~25% in the year 2018. These detection systems are equipped with DAS cable and other motion sensors mounted on the perimeter. These perimeter intrusion systems are ideal for large premises and detect any movement inside or outside the premises.

• The ground-based deployment is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 15.5% during the forecast period. The detection systems are equipped with DAS cable and pressure-sensitive cable or electromagnetic field and do not require any physical barrier. These systems initiate a warning on the detection of any intrusion into the premise.

• Among the components, solutions accounted for a larger market share of ~55% in the year 2018. The segment includes sensors and surveillance systems such as microwave sensors, radar sensors, cameras, servers, video analytics, and many more.

• The services component is forecasted to witness a higher growth rate of 15.0% during the forecast period. The segment includes professional and managed services. The demand for managed services is a significant factor driving the segment.

• North America held the largest market share of ~29% in the year 2018. The region has successfully adapted perimeter intrusion detection systems technologies and is investing highly in newer technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and more. All these factors together will boost the market in the region, allowing it to lead the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of several players in the market, such as Johnson Controls, Honeywell, RBtec Perimeter Security Systems, Anixter, and FLIR Systems, also boosts the market growth in the region.

• Key participants include Jacksons Fencing, Flir Systems, UTC Climate, Southwest Microwave, Honeywell Interntional Inc, Controls & Security, Future Fibre Technologies, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, CIAS Elettronica Srl, Advanced Perimeter Systems, Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems, Fiber Sensys, Anixter, and Detekion Security Systems, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/perimeter-intrusion-detection-systems-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Services

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Training

• Solutions

Sensors

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Barrier-Mounted

• Ground-Based

• Free-Standing

• Rapidly Deployable

• Hybrid

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Small and Medium Sized Organizations

• Large Organizations

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Infrastructure

• Military & Defense

• Government

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA

• Latin America

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2318

Thank you for reading our report. For customization or any query regarding the report, kindly connect with us. Our team will make sure you the report best suited to your needs.

Read similar reports by Reports and Data:

• Chemical Sensors Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-sensors-market

• Serverless Architecture Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/serverless-architecture-market

