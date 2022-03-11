From Expo 2020 Dubai, Batik Becomes a Valuable Piece to World Collectors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Expo 2020 Dubai event is an opportunity to showcase Indonesian products to the world, one of which is batik. This Indonesian cultural heritage has become a valuable piece to world collectors who visit the Indonesia Pavilion. Various batik motifs can be found in numerous parts of the Indonesia Pavilion, one of which is in the Rolling Exhibition area.
"At Expo 2020 Dubai, batik has become one of the most valuable pieces to collectors from America, Australia, and France," said Director General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi added that the various batik products displayed are featured in the Rolling Exhibition area and are from the creations of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) ready for export. Apart from clothing, the batik products exhibited are also made into shirts, blazers, and scarves showcased through multiple fashion shows here at the Indonesia Pavilion. The product has been curated by PT Sarinah as the souvenir manager of the Indonesia Pavilion.
"We continue to intensify the promotion of batik products to the international arena. Currently, the Indonesia Pavilion has sold more than 150 batik fashion products and has attracted a number of foreign collectors to invest in Indonesian goods. By displaying various batiks from various regions of the archipelago at Expo 2020 Dubai, we are optimistic that batik will increasingly play a role in the national economy," said Didi.
The batik industry is one of the most highlighted sectors that significantly contribute to the national economy with a contribution of Rp. 7.5 trillion during the first quarter of 2021. Not only that, the Batik sector, which is dominated by small and medium industries (SMEs), also absorbs 200 thousand workers from 47 thousand business units spread across 101 regional centers of Indonesia. One of the most highlighted pieces displayed in the Rolling Exhibition area at the Indonesia Pavilion is Batik Warisan, carrying neat and unique motifs from Pekalongan, Central Java. This batik, in particular, has a motif dominated by floral patterns, combined with Chinese and Javanese culture.
The Batik Warisan motif is made using a needle-sized zero percent canting by experienced batik artisans, resulting in a pattern so small and tight that it is recognized as a very neat-like batik. In addition to Batik Warisan, the Indonesia Pavilion also exhibits environmentally friendly batik made from indigo leaves. This batik is known as indigo batik because of the blue trademark. Another batik exhibited is the mega mendung batik motif which is known very well worldwide and has a strong philosophy of religious values. "While exploring the Rolling Exhibition area of the Indonesia Pavilion, my eyes immediately set on the batik cloth on display. Indonesian batik has a very intriguing and beautiful color. It came as a shock to me that each fabric carried a hidden philosophy unknown by many. Not only that, but I also get to see fashion products made of batik cloth, and chose to buy this one batik scarf that has taken my interest for so long," said Mariam, a visitor from Dubai.
