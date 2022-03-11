Morocco Back to GMT on March 27 at 3.00 a.m.

MOROCCO, March 11 - On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Morocco will go back to the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday, March 27, at 3.00 a.m., the ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform announced on Thursday.

This decision comes in response to the need to adapt to the specificities of this blessed month and to ensure the appropriate conditions to the exercise of worship, under the decree published on October 26, 2018, relating to legal time, and the decree of the Head of Government relating to the same subject, the ministry pointed out in a press release.

During the month of Ramadan, public administrations and local authorities will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday, said the ministry, noting that civil servants and agents will also benefit from facilities allowing them to perform Friday prayers in accordance with the decree of September 30, 2005 setting out working hours in State administrations and local communities during the month of Ramadan.

After the month of Ramadan, the clock will be put forward one hour (GMT+1) on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 a.m., it added.

MAP 10 March 2022