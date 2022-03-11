Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,794 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Back to GMT on March 27 at 3.00 a.m.

Morocco Back to GMT on March 27 at 3.00 a.m.

MOROCCO, March 11 - On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, Morocco will go back to the Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday, March 27, at 3.00 a.m., the ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform announced on Thursday.

This decision comes in response to the need to adapt to the specificities of this blessed month and to ensure the appropriate conditions to the exercise of worship, under the decree published on October 26, 2018, relating to legal time, and the decree of the Head of Government relating to the same subject, the ministry pointed out in a press release.

During the month of Ramadan, public administrations and local authorities will work from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday, said the ministry, noting that civil servants and agents will also benefit from facilities allowing them to perform Friday prayers in accordance with the decree of September 30, 2005 setting out working hours in State administrations and local communities during the month of Ramadan.

After the month of Ramadan, the clock will be put forward one hour (GMT+1) on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 2 a.m., it added.

MAP 10 March 2022

You just read:

Morocco Back to GMT on March 27 at 3.00 a.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.