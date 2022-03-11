Submit Release
Mauritanian Prime Minister Arrives in Morocco for Working Visit

MOROCCO, March 11 - Mauritanian Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal on Thursday arrived in Rabat for a working visit to Morocco, during which he will co-chair with the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, the eighth session of the Moroccan-Mauritanian High Joint Commission.

Upon his arrival at Rabat-Salé airport, Mr. Ould Bilal, who is leading a large government delegation, was welcomed by Mr. Aziz Akhannouch.

After reviewing a detachment of the First Air Base of the Royal Air Forces that made the honors, the Mauritanian PM was greeted by members of the government.

The eighth session of the Moroccan-Mauritanian High Joint Commission will be held Friday in Rabat.

This session opens new prospects for the consolidation of cooperation between Morocco and Mauritania, and offers the opportunity to establish fruitful partnerships in many areas, in accordance with the guidelines of the two Heads of State, His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.

MAP 10 March 2022

