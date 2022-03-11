Russian-Ukrainian Crisis Will Not Impact Morocco's Supply of Some Products (Official)

Submit Release
MOROCCO, March 11 - The Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said, Thursday, that the Russian-Ukrainian crisis will have no impact on the supply of Morocco in some products that the Kingdom may need in the framework of trade with these two countries.

Baitas, who spoke at a press briefing after the Council of Government, said that in the context of economic ties and trade of Morocco with Russia and Ukraine, there will be no impact on the supply of the Kingdom in products it may need, noting however that the prices of these products will be impacted.

Regarding imports of soft wheat and barley, Russia and Ukraine are respectively the second and third suppliers of soft wheat to Morocco after France, noted the Minister, adding that their shares amount to 25 and 11% respectively.

The potential import of soft wheat from Ukraine has been set at 8.7 million quintals, of which 5.6 million quintals have already been imported, while the remaining amount (3.1 million quintals) can be imported from any other region, Baitas stressed.

Regarding Russia, Baitas said that the estimates of soft wheat imports have been significantly reduced due to the low production in this country.

In this regard, the potential quantity of barley imported from Russia has been set at 0.67 million quintals, of which 0.5 million quintals have been acquired, while the remaining quantity (0.17 million quintals) could be imported from the European Union or France, Baitas concluded.

MAP 10 March 2022

