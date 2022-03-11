Government Committed to Increase Women's Activity Rate to More than 30% by 2026 (Head of Govt.)

MOROCCO, March 11 - The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, reiterated, Thursday, the government's commitment to adopt a comprehensive policy, which takes into account the increase in the activity rate of women to more than 30% by 2026, instead of 20% currently.

Akhannouch, who spoke at the beginning of the council of Government, expressed his congratulations to Moroccan women on the occasion of International Women's Day, recalling that Morocco is considered as a reference in the promotion of women's status thanks to the wise leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, said the Minister Delegate for Relations with Parliament, Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, at a press briefing after the Council's meeting.

In this regard, the head of government stressed that the Kingdom has instilled a dynamic to the consecration of equality between men and women in terms of rights and freedoms and realization of the parity principle.

MAP 10 March 2022