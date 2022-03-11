Four Months of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Indonesia Pavilion Successfully Attracts 750,000 Visitors
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has successfully attracted 750,000 visitors within its fourth month of the event. This success cannot be separated from Indonesia's efforts to show the nation's potential to the world. The Indonesia Pavilion as a miniature of its country has succeeded in telling Indonesia's progress in the trade, investment, and tourism sectors.
"We are proud that the Indonesia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai has succeeded in attracting 750,000 visitors from four months since opening. This also comes from the good collaboration between ministries and institutions that always present interesting activities every week," said the Director-General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi mentioned that the Indonesia Pavilion was also attended by 21 ministries and institutions that presented investment opportunities through 193 activities in the form of business forums, one-on-one meetings, and seminars for the Middle East and world market business players. In addition, the Indonesia Pavilion has also exhibited more than 595 products of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) ready for export. Various cultural performances are also held every day on the outdoor stage of the Indonesia Pavilion. "The holding of various business forums and seminars every week is a form of Indonesia's consistency to continue to introduce the nation's extraordinary potential on the world stage. The Indonesia Pavilion is also one of the recommended pavilions to visit in the Opportunity District Expo 2020 Dubai area," said Didi.
According to Didi, one of the areas that amazed visitors the most was the Yesterday zone, which featured 23 types of Indonesian spices. The spices are displayed through thousands of resins in The Great Wall of Spice. Afterward, visitors can dive deeper into Indonesian spices through the Indonesia Spice Up the World area.
"We are very proud of the beauty and culture of Indonesia. We see the enormous potential of spices in Indonesia. India is also synonymous with its spices, especially spicy foods. We are interested in introducing quality Indonesian spices to our country one day," said Indonesia Pavilion visitors from India, Sharad, and Sonel.
Didi is optimistic that the testimonies of visitors to the Indonesia Pavilion who are interested in the natural beauty of culture and promising trade potential will continue to encourage the Indonesia Pavilion to consistently display the extraordinary potential of the nation to the world's eyes.
