Local Coffee Farmers at the Center Stage of Expo 2020 Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion at the event of Expo 2020 Dubai proudly showcased a variety of local products from the result of community empowerment, one of which was coffee. Entering its 17th week of participation at Expo 2020 Dubai, more than 50 types of local coffee were exhibited in the Indonesia Pavilion Night Market Area, including Luwak coffee, Gayo, Kintamani, Lampung robusta, Priyangan Leci Pranger, Bajawa Flores, Toraja, and Ijen Banyuwangi.
Multiple types of coffee from across the region with distinctive characteristics can be found in the Night Market area of the Indonesia Pavilion.
"We want to show the world that Indonesian coffee is produced from the hands of extraordinary local farmers. We believe that Indonesia can fulfill its dream of becoming the world-renowned coffee producer through the international stage of Expo 2020 Dubai," said Director-General of National Export Development and Commissioner General of the Indonesia Pavilion Didi Sumedi.
Didi explained that the Indonesia Pavilion's coffee products carry interesting stories about community empowerment. One of them is Lampung forest coffee, a type of robusta coffee brought by the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK). Lampung robusta coffee is produced from the protected forest area of Batuegi and is cultivated directly by local coffee farmers. The coffee farmers were given legal permits to work in these protected forest areas. In addition, with the vision of "Achieving the Function of Protected Forests That Provide Community Welfare," farmers are also given training through various partnership programs.
Meanwhile, the Aceh Province brought Gayo coffee which promoted women's empowerment. The Gayo coffee is grown around the Leuser National Park area and empowers local farmers, most of whose members are women. Gayo coffee products have successfully penetrated the export market to America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. This is a form of support for women workers and the younger generation in the region.
Furthermore, the Ministry of Manpower brought Kalosi Enrekang coffee, which is the oldest type of coffee in Indonesia since the Dutch colonial era. Kalosi coffee is a type of arabica coffee cultivated by coffee farmers in Enrekang Regency, South Sulawesi. Enrekang Kalosi coffee also has been modified into drip bag coffee to easily preserve this ancient type of local coffee. Didi continued, in addition to the exhibition of local coffee products, visitors can also take part in a coffee brewing demonstration with an experienced barista. Visitors can learn coffee brewing techniques as well as retain information about the characteristics of Indonesian coffee. The way the coffee is served is also unique, using a typical Indonesian cart as if taking visitors to experience the Indonesian night market.
"There are around 17 types of local coffee that can be tasted during the coffee brewing demonstration at the Indonesia Pavilion. The most favorite goes to Luwak coffee following Gayo Aceh coffee and Kintamani Bali coffee. The coffee brewing demo was made interactive to better introduce the potential of Indonesian coffee to visitors coming to the Indonesia Pavilion," said Didi.
Indonesia is the world's fourth-best coffee producer after Brazil, Vietnam, and Colombia. Indonesia's coffee potential is quite significant, with coffee plantations scattered throughout the country. As we advance through the Expo 2020 Dubai event, Indonesia will continue to showcase the nation's extraordinary potential on the international stage. Based on data from the Ministry of Trade, Indonesia's coffee exports to the world in January-November 2021 were recorded at USD 757.41 million. Meanwhile, in 2020 the value of Indonesian coffee exports was recorded at USD 821.93 million.
