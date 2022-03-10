AB1104 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to renumber 459.035; to renumber and amend 459.24 (3m) (a); to amend 459.03 (2) (a); to repeal and recreate 459.035 (title); and to create 459.03 (2) (c), 459.035 (2), 459.24 (3m) (a) 1. and 2., 459.24 (3m) (c) and 459.24 (3m) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: information and demonstration requirements for hearing instrument specialists and audiologists. (FE)