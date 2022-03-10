WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 16.75 (1) (a) 1.; and to create 16.289, 16.75 (10n) and 20.935 of the statutes; Relating to: call centers relocating to foreign countries, state procurement contracts for call center services, state benefits for call centers, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1105
You just read:
AB1105 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-03-10
