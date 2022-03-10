WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to repeal 20.255 (1) (ac); and to create 20.255 (1) (ac) and 115.28 (66) of the statutes; Relating to: model curriculum on the history, culture, and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: A - Education
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1106
You just read:
AB1106 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2022-03-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.