AB1110 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Environment - 2022-03-10
WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to repeal 59.692 (1d) and 59.692 (2m); to amend 59.692 (1k) (a) (intro.), 59.692 (1k) (a) 2. (intro.), 59.692 (1k) (a) 2m., 59.692 (1k) (a) 4., 59.692 (1k) (am) (intro.), 59.692 (4) (b), 59.692 (5m), 61.353 (3) (intro.) and 62.233 (3) (intro.); and to create 59.692 (1k) (ag) of the statutes; Relating to: the restrictiveness of shoreland zoning ordinances.
Status: A - Environment
