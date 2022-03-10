AB1112 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Jobs and the Economy - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 218.10 (8m); and to create 218.10 (1b), 218.10 (1d), 218.10 (1i), 218.10 (1n), 218.10 (1o), 218.10 (1p), 218.10 (1q), 218.10 (1t), 218.10 (2), 218.10 (7m), 218.10 (7w), 218.10 (8u), 218.10 (8v), 218.10 (8w), 218.10 (10), 218.10 (11), 218.161, 218.162, 218.163, 218.164, 218.165, 218.166, 218.167 and 218.17 of the statutes; Relating to: recreational vehicle manufacturers, distributors, and dealers and providing a penalty. (FE)