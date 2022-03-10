AB1113 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 16.705 (9), 71.05 (6) (a) 15., 71.21 (4) (a), 71.26 (2) (a) 4., 71.34 (1k) (g) and 71.45 (2) (a) 10.; and to create 14.57, 14.69, 20.517, 20.923 (4) (c) 7., 25.52, 71.07 (4s), 71.07 (4w), 71.10 (4) (ct) and (cu), 71.28 (4s), 71.28 (4w), 71.30 (3) (ct) and (cu), 71.47 (4s), 71.47 (4w), 71.49 (1) (ct) and (cu) and 230.08 (2) (en) of the statutes; Relating to: creating WisEARNS and making an appropriation. (FE)