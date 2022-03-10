AB1114 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to renumber 79.015; to renumber and amend 79.02 (1); to amend 25.50 (3) (b); and to create 20.835 (1) (cs), 79.01 (2e), 79.015 (2), 79.02 (1) (b) and 79.036 of the statutes; Relating to: supplemental municipal aid and making an appropriation. (FE)