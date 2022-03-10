Submit Release
AB1116 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to create 16.32, 16.9652, 20.395 (1) (ba), 20.505 (1) (cs), 20.505 (1) (e) and 85.207 of the statutes; Relating to: local shared services grants, regional affordable housing grants, grants for certain kinds of redevelopment, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

