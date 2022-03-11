Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,089 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,791 in the last 365 days.

EdenLoop (ELT) Announces Uniswap Listing

EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace announcing EDEN LOOP TOKEN, ELT’s listing on world largest DEX Uniswap. Users can gain ERC-20-based ELT by paying Ethereum through the ELT-ETH pair liquidity pool added to Uniswap. ELT and ETH holders can also create ELT-ETH liquidity pool in Uniswap.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Canada , March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdenLoop—an open-designed NFT Marketplace has announced EDEN LOOP TOKEN, ELT’s listing on world largest DEX (Decentralized Exchange) Uniswap.

ELT is a governance token issued for EdenLoop ecosystem which is recently listed on global centralized exchanges: Bittrex Global and Digifinex Global last February.

Uniswap is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that enables swaps between Ethereum and ERC-20 tokens. Unlike the existing centralized exchanges, decentralized exchange has no orderbook and chart. Uniswap has a De-Fi (Decentralized Finance) structure in which transactions are made, and liquidity is supplied by users a.k.a. liquidity providers by depositing Ethereum or ERC-20 tokens in the liquidity pool.

Users can obtain ERC-20-based ELT by paying Ethereum through the ELT-ETH pair liquidity pool added to Uniswap. Users with ELT and Ethereum can also create ELT-ETH liquidity pool in Uniswap to provide ELT liquidity and earn fees from transactions.

EdenLoop unveiled the BlockLoop system that has caught attention from Korean and also global users. It is an NFT search engine operating on the blockchain ecosystem which works similarly to Google’s Web Crawler. The system works on Ethereum, Polygon, Klayton ecosystems and more, that connects the marketplaces resulting in decentralized trading. Users may search and trade NFTs at once, effortlessly in such convenient searching environment.

In addition, EdenLoop expanded the business of the project by strategic investments and partnerships with COEX, Korea's art icon Gana Art Gallery, Samsung Electronics.

EdenLoop joined force technologically with Art Ventures— the largest art toy exhibition company in Korea to activate the NFT ecosystem, broaden the scope in 3D display, and promote public awareness of NFT culture. This collaboration also contributes on expanding our market globally.

An official from Edenloop mentioned, "We will continue to expand the DeFi service and system of the EdenLoop ecosystem with the listing of ELT on the DEX, Uniswap and will actively increase token liquidity even after listing.” “As shown on the roadmap, we will introduce a variety of platform service, including 'Staking System', 'NFT Farming System', 'VisualLoop System', and 'M-commerce Metaverse'.

Website: https://edenloop.net/



Name: James
Organization: EDENLOOP Network Inc.
Phone: +(82)1899-6397

You just read:

EdenLoop (ELT) Announces Uniswap Listing

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.