Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,788 in the last 365 days.

SB71 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to repeal 165.77 (7) and 175.405; to amend 165.845 (title), 165.845 (1) (a), 165.845 (1) (b) and 165.845 (2); and to create 165.775, 165.845 (1) (d) and 895.537 of the statutes; Relating to: storage and processing of sexual assault kits and requiring the exercise of rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Enacted into law

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb71

You just read:

SB71 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.