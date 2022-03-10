WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to repeal 165.77 (7) and 175.405; to amend 165.845 (title), 165.845 (1) (a), 165.845 (1) (b) and 165.845 (2); and to create 165.775, 165.845 (1) (d) and 895.537 of the statutes; Relating to: storage and processing of sexual assault kits and requiring the exercise of rule-making authority. (FE)
Status: S - Enacted into law
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb71
You just read:
SB71 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.