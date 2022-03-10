SB71 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to repeal 165.77 (7) and 175.405; to amend 165.845 (title), 165.845 (1) (a), 165.845 (1) (b) and 165.845 (2); and to create 165.775, 165.845 (1) (d) and 895.537 of the statutes; Relating to: storage and processing of sexual assault kits and requiring the exercise of rule-making authority. (FE)