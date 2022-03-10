Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,091 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,796 in the last 365 days.

SB94 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to create 165.775 of the statutes; Relating to: tracking of sexual assault kits in sexual assault cases, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Enacted into law

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
3/10/2022 Sen. Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor  
11/11/2021 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 98, Noes 0 573
3/16/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 32, Noes 0 191

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb94

You just read:

SB94 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.