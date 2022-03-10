SB94 in Sen: Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor - 2022-03-10
WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to create 165.775 of the statutes; Relating to: tracking of sexual assault kits in sexual assault cases, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)
Status: S - Enacted into law
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|3/10/2022 Sen.
|Representative Anderson added as a cosponsor
|11/11/2021 Asm.
|Read a third time and concurred in, Ayes 98, Noes 0
|573
|3/16/2021 Sen.
|Read a third time and passed, Ayes 32, Noes 0
|191
