SB108 in Sen: Presented to the Governor on 3-10-2022 - 2022-03-10

WISCONSIN, March 10 - An Act to amend 767.41 (2) (e) 1., 767.41 (2) (e) 2., 767.41 (5) (c) and 767.451 (3m); and to create chapter 324 of the statutes; Relating to: a Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act.

Status: S - Enrolled

Important Actions (newest first)

History

Date / House Action Journal
2/11/2021 Sen. Introduced by Senators Jacque and Ringhand; cosponsored by Representatives Brooks, Armstrong, Brandtjen, Dittrich, Knodl, Kuglitsch, Murphy, Mursau, Skowronski, Tusler and Wichgers 106
2/11/2021 Sen. Read first time and referred to Committee on Human Services, Children and Families 106
2/22/2021 Sen. Public hearing held  
3/2/2021 Sen. Executive action taken  
3/3/2021 Sen. Report passage recommended by Committee on Human Services, Children and Families, Ayes 5, Noes 0 161
3/3/2021 Sen. Available for scheduling  
3/12/2021 Sen. Placed on calendar 3-16-2021 pursuant to Senate Rule 18(1) 180
3/16/2021 Sen. Read a second time 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Ordered to a third reading 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Rules suspended 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Read a third time and passed 191
3/16/2021 Sen. Ordered immediately messaged 192
3/17/2021 Asm. Received from Senate 150
2/17/2022 Asm. Read first time and referred to committee on Rules 771
2/22/2022 Asm. Made a special order of business at 9:44 AM on 2-23-2022 pursuant to Assembly Resolution 29 821
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a second time 855
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered to a third reading 855
2/23/2022 Asm. Rules suspended 855
2/23/2022 Asm. Read a third time and concurred in 855
2/23/2022 Asm. Ordered immediately messaged 855
2/23/2022 Sen. Received from Assembly concurred in  
3/2/2022 Sen. Report correctly enrolled  
3/10/2022 Sen. Presented to the Governor on 3-10-2022  

