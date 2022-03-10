AJR148 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2022-03-10
WISCONSIN, March 10 - To renumber section 3 of article IV; to amend section 4 of article IV and section 5 of article IV; and to create section 3 (2), (3), (4), (5), (6), (7) and (8) of article IV and section 9 (3) of article IV of the constitution; Relating to: legislative and congressional redistricting (first consideration).
Status: A - Campaigns and Elections
Important Actions (newest first)
