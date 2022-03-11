Medical Footwear Market Grows With Increasing Foot-Related Issues

Medical Footwear Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapidly growing prevalence of foot-related issues such as bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and arthritis is significantly contributing to the growth of the medical footwear market. Foot-related issues generally refer to the issues that relate to the feet which cause pain in the foot. Foot-related issues are common in people with diabetes. Some of the foot-related issues like bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and arthritis are common in these patients. Due to these food-related issues, doctors recommend to use medical footwear. For instance, according to the survey conducted by D López-López in 2021, there is an increase in the prevalence of foot pathologies, ranging between 61 and 79%, which is why they constitute an important public health problem. Most of the people were facing issues like bunions & hallux valgus, plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendonitis, and arthritis. So, an increase in these foot-related issues is driving the growth in the medical footwear market.

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the global medical footwear market outlook. According to the medical footwear market analysis, major companies operating in the medical footwear sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in March 2020, Nike designed a new smart shoe model named Nike Adapt Auto Max. Nike Adapt Auto Max is the first continually updated performance product from Nike due to the near-symbiotic relationship between the shoe’s digital app and the shoe’s opt-in firmware updates. By using these smart shoes consumers can link shoes with their mobiles and track workouts daily. In the coming years, companies such as MI and Under Armor are also planning to launch their smart shoes into the market. For example, the MI - Mijia Smart Shoes and Under Armor - UA HOVR Sonic 3.

The global medical footwear market size is expected to grow from $8.40 billion in 2021 to $8.97 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.80%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The medical footwear market share is expected to reach $11.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

Major players covered in the global medical footwear industry are Aetrex Worldwide Inc., Orthofeet, Duna, Darco International Inc., Dr. Zen Inc., Gravity Defyer Corp., Dr. Foot Inc., DJO LLC (Dr. Comfort), and Horng Shin Footwear Co.

North America was the largest region in the medical footwear market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the medical footwear market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global medical footwear market report is segmented by product into medical shoes and boots, medical sandals, others, by sales channel into direct sales of medical footwear, footwear specialty stores, medical and healthcare centers, online retailers of medical footwear, mono-brand stores, others, by application into diabetic shoes, arthritis shoes, bunions and hallux valgus shoes, flat feet shoes, others, by end-user sex into men, women.

Medical Footwear Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Medical Shoes & Boots, Medical Sandals), By Sales Channel (Direct Sales of Medical Footwear, Footwear Specialty Stores, Medical & Healthcare Centers, Online Retailers of Medical Footwear, Mono-Brand Stores, Other Sales Channels), By Application (Diabetic Shoes, Arthritis Shoes, Bunions & Hallux Valgus Shoes, Flat Feet Shoes), By End User Sex (Men, Women) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a medical footwear market overview, forecast medical footwear market size and growth for the whole market, medical footwear market segments, geographies, medical footwear market trends, medical footwear market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

