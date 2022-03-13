Cosmetic Preservative Market Size, Grade, Revenue Analysis, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The increasing use of cosmetics and the adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing processes have driven the demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cosmetic Preservative Market is forecast to reach USD 543.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing importance of preservatives in cosmetics to increase shelf life coupled with the upgrading product quality and rising beauty awareness among the population has resulted in an increase in product sales, thus fostering the demand for market growth.

Increasing investment in the research and development for cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance the market growth. Moreover, these products are generally premium priced due to their attached psychological desire related to health benefits, which will further propel growth among populations with rising disposable incomes. As regions like the U.S. and Europe have populations possessing high disposable incomes, they are estimated to register higher growth rates.

The cosmetic preservative market is witnessing a surge in demand because of the rising disposable income of people. In countries like the U.S., the annual per capita income was USD 33,706 in 2018, and it rose to USD 45,646 in 2019, which will allow people to spend more on quality products. People in the present world are becoming highly competitive; therefore, they have become very conscious about their personalities. Hence looking young and fit has become a primary issue of concern. Such issues of looking dynamic will propel the growth of this market.

Cosmetic Preservative Market Description

Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘Global Cosmetic Preservative Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Cosmetic Preservative industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include a List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments. The report’s ‘COVID-19 Impact Study’ section focuses on the profound impact of the global pandemic on the materials & chemicals market, throwing light on the key challenges the industry players are currently facing. The report further analyzes other crucial aspects of the market, such as product pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, sales statistics, distribution channels, and upcoming industry trends.

Key participants include BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Symrise AG, Akema Fine Chemicals, Clariant AG, Brenntag AG, Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, and Chemipol, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The main factors driving the growth of natural products will be the rising need for natural health products and cosmetics for skincare and haircare, coupled with environmentally friendly products.

Increasing expenditure over the R&D department to manufacture cost-efficient products with the usage of available natural sources of raw material will further enhance growth. The strict regulations imposed by the government over the beauty product industry will enhance growth.

Consumers in the North American region are increasingly adopting a holistic approach to health and beauty. They are more driven towards beauty products, which have a touch of technological insights from healthcare as well as biotech companies, also known as cosmeceutical. Along with this trend, the consumers in the region have become more ingredient-focused and are demanding products that use few chemicals and are free from sulfates, petrochemicals, and phthalate. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the industry.

Hair Care is expected to grow during the forecast period. The global market for hair care is forecasted to exceed USD 210 Million by 2024. Parabens, QAC, FRP, and phenol derivatives have functional preservation properties. An increase in beauty awareness among consumers, along with the development of safe ingredients, will foster the demand of the market.

In March 2020, Clariant launched a new product Velsan Flex which is a next-generation preservative booster for application in the cosmetic industry. The product employs 93% renewable carbon index technology, which is highly effective in combination with all preservative types.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Cosmetic Preservative market on the basis of product, application, raw material, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Paraben Esters

Formaldehyde donors

Phenol derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary compounds

Organic Acids

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Toiletries

Fragrances and Perfumes

Makeup and Color

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

