Radiation Survey Meters Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends and Company Strategy Analysis by 2021–2028

Key companies in the market include:

• Fuji Electric

• Hitachi

• Arktis Radiations

• Ludlum Measurements

• Mirion Technologies

• Polimaster

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Radiation Survey Meters market.

Radiation Survey Meters Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Scintillation Detector

• Neutron Detector

• Geiger Counter

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Industry and Manufacturing

• Others

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

