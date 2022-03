Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) Market Size is Expected to Grow with CAGR of 9.1%, by 2026

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles, increasing expectations of engine performance and better driving experience and stringent regulations around carbon emission will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market was valued at USD 780 million in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth of 9.1% of CAGR during forecast period in 2026. From demand side the growth is attributed to Hassle-free driving experiences offered by dual clutch transmissions (DCT) along with changing and improving customer preferences; and from the supply side the growth is majorly driven by increasing stringent regulations about carbon footprints. Dual clutch transmission improves the engine efficiency and to lower the carbon emissions.

Dual clutch transmission (DCT) have the additional benefit of providing a better smoother driving experience. As the name suggests, a dual clutch transmission (DCT) employs two clutches and actuators; one clutch performs shifts out of the odd-numbered gear shift while the other clutch takes care of the even-numbered gear shifts. This method allows one clutch to stay engaged with the engine and gearbox at all times, and eliminates the power loss that usually occurs in an automated manual transmission technology.

Increasing environmental awareness is fuelling the demand for reduced carbon footprint technologies across the globe. OEMs are strictly following the emission standards to meet stringent environmental regulations imposed by the government. Customers are seeking an enhanced driving experience. All these factors are boosting the growth of the dual clutch transmission market. However, continuous on-field-failures and unfavorable customer reviews regarding the performance of dual clutch transmission will hinder the growth of dual clutch transmission (DCT) market. Also, the cost of DCT technology is expected to restrain its penetration and adoption of the technology in small and medium-sized vehicles in developing regions.

Many companies like EATON CORPORATION, GETRAG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler AG, AVL, Fiat Powertrain Technologies, Aisin Seiki, Continental AG, Magna International and BorgWarner Inc and others are operating in the burgeoning Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Further key findings from the report suggest-

• The passenger cars segment had the highest market share during 2018 and will continue to dominate the dual clutch transmission market over the forecast period. High penetration rate and demand for passenger vehicles will help the growth of DCT market.

• Till 2018, the global penetration of the dual clutch transmission technology stands at 5.1%

o Although DCT technology has relatively lesser penetration as compared to manual and automatic transmissions; automotive OEMs are offering the dual clutch transmission technology as a differentiating factor for vehicles

o Dual clutch transmissions are about 5% more economical and in some driving cycles and vehicles even more than 20% compared to automatic transmissions use a traditional torque converter.

• In lubrication segment, dry clutch transmissions type has the highest share and it is expected to retain its pole position over wet clutch transmissions over the forecast period. This higher growth rate is primarily attributed to economical costs.

• Region wise, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the giant adopters of the dual clutch transmission technology. These areas are collectively contributed more than 80%of the DCT market. However, by 2023, both Western Europe and North America regions are expect to lose market share to the Asia Pacific.

• Increasing environmental awareness impacting the demand for lower carbon footprint technologies positively. OEMs are strictly following the emission standards to meet stringent environmental regulations. As a result, many OEMs are inclining towards the usage of dual clutch transmission technology

• Because of several operational issues with the dual clutch transmission, consumer confidence is deteriorating in the developed markets. Customer dissatisfaction with the DCT technology in developed markets can create significant challenges for OEMs during the forecast period

• In the sales channel segment, OEMs hold more market share than aftermarket owing to the lesser occurrence of replacement of DCT.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the industry by Lubrication method, By Vehicle Type, By Sales Channel and by Region:

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Lubrication Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Wet

Dry

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Commercial Vehicle

LCV

HCV

Passenger Vehicle

Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

OEM

Aftermarket

Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Conclusively, all aspects of the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.