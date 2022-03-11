Bridgestone Receives Highest Rating in CDP2021's Supplier Engagement Rating for the 5th time for Third Consecutive Year

Global non-profit CDP recognizes Bridgestone Group's leadership in combating climate change.

Bridgestone earned the highest rating in supply chain engagement on climate issues for the third consecutive year.

Bridgestone revised its Global Sustainable Procurement Policy in 2021 which includes CO 2 emissions reduction requirements and expectations to promote sustainable procurement together with business partners.

Tokyo (March 11, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation has been named to the prominent Supplier Engagement Leader by CDP*1, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform, for the third consecutive year. This is the fifth time*2 Bridgestone has been included on the Supplier Engagement Leader with the highest rating A in Supplier Engagement Rating.

The Supplier Engagement Rating is a program that analyzes companies' climate change prevention and CO 2 emission reduction activities across the supply chain, and assigns rankings based on performance and climate change prevention initiatives. The Bridgestone Group put forth its target of reducing total CO 2 emissions by 50 percent from 2011's level by 2030 along with its goal of contributing to global CO 2 emissions through reductions across the lifecycle and value chain of its products and services exceeding five times the CO 2 emissions from its production activities. With regard to raw material procurement, Bridgestone revised its Global Sustainable Procurement Policy*3 in 2021. The revised policy includes CO 2 emissions reduction requirements and expectations for facilitating the development of a carbon neutral supply chain along with other provisions for promoting sustainable procurement and boosting competitiveness together with business partners. Moreover, Bridgestone is effectively tracking supplier activities and pursuing improvements through the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) assessments of third-party rating firm EcoVadis. These efforts are thought to have contributed to Bridgestone's high Supplier Engagement Rating.

The Bridgestone Group newly established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" *4 to realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through Bridgestone-like "purpose" and "process," together with employees, society, its partners and customers to realize a sustainable society. Building on top of this year's recognition, the Bridgestone Group will continue various initiatives across its value chain as it strives to achieve "Energy: Committed to the realization of a carbon neutral mobility society." and "Ecology: Committed to advancing sustainable tire technologies and solutions that preserve the environment for future generations." .

*1 CDP is an international nongovernmental organization that collects and discloses environmental information related to companies and cities. Based on the requests of institutional investors, companies, and other organizations, CDP encourages organizations to disclose information regarding climate change, greenhouse gas emissions, water management, and other environmental concerns and also investigates and evaluates such organizations.

*2 Received highest ratings for 2016, 2017,2019,2020,2021

*3 Global Sustainable Procurement Policy