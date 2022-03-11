Medical Injection Molding Machines Market is projected to reach $1,128.9 million, registering a CAGR of 4.8% | AMR

Medical Injection Molding Machines Market

medical injection molding machines market has observed significant growth in the past few years owing to development of the medical device industry.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical injection molding machines market size was valued at $685.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,128.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Medical injection molding is a method of producing plastic components and products out of thermoplastic and thermosetting materials for medical industry. It is the most common manufacturing technique for mass production of plastic materials, notwithstanding the high cost of tooling. The procedure is both quick and difficult. Polypropylene, polystyrene, polyethylene, and unsaturated polyesters are common plastics used in injection molding. Plastic goods are made from high-grade raw materials, ensuring that they are of the highest possible quality. The injection molding method for plastic items entails heating the polymer until it becomes liquid, subsequently forcing it into the mold using pressure.

The growth of the global medical injection molding machines market is significantly driven by rise in awareness about energy saving and increase in precision & re-usability. Moreover, all-electric injection molding machines surpass hydraulic machines in terms of efficiency, dependability, cost savings, and cycle time savings, which fuel their demand globally, thereby augmenting the medical injection molding machines market growth. However, the fluctuations in foreign currencies influence profit margins, which hamper the market growth. Conversely, technical advancements in medical injection machines are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific serves as a potential market for medical injection molding machines, owing to exponentially growing population and the development of new technologies and goods. However, fluctuation in foreign currencies influence profit margins, which is likely acts as a key challenge for industry participants.

Moreover, all-electric injection molding machines surpass hydraulic machines in terms of efficiency, dependability, cost savings, and cycle time savings, which fuel their demand globally, thereby augmenting the medical injection molding machines market growth. However, the fluctuations in foreign currencies influence profit margins, which hamper the market growth. Conversely, technical advancements in medical injection machines are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Market players-

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG, BOLE Machinery, China National Chemical Corporation Ltd., ENGEL AUSTRIA GmbH, Haitian International Holding Limited, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Hillenbrand Inc., Shibaura Machine Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd, and The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

