Automotive Piston Market projected to reach $13,386.1 million by 2025 || MAHLE , KSPG AG ,AISIN-SEIKI , ARIAS PISTON

The demand for piston is increasing exponentially due to rise in the demand for vehicles and its production.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive piston market was valued at $8,685.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $13,386.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The automotive piston is an engine component cylindrical in shape, which slides back and forth in the cylinder bore due to force produced by the expansion of gas during the combustion process. Piston system comprises piston, piston rings, and piston pin; this system transfers the generated force to crankshaft through connecting rod. Piston generates mechanical energy that propels the crankshaft movement, which in turn, drives the wheels of the vehicle. Gasoline engine piston usually has less piston rings than diesel engine pistons due to high compression ratio of the latter. Most of the pistons are made up of aluminum & steel alloys to withstand high temperatures.

Get Sample PDF@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1784

Major Market Players:

• MAHLE GMBH

• FEDERAL-MOGUL

• KSPG AG

• AISIN-SEIKI

• HITACHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS

• INDIAN PISTON LIMITED

• SHRIRAM PISTON AND RINGS

• ARIAS PISTON

• CAPRICORN AUTOMOTIVE

• ROSS RACING PISTON

The demand for piston is increasing exponentially due to rise in the demand for vehicles and its production. Thus, the demand for piston is ultimately governed by automobile production. To improve the efficiency of engine, the lightweight piston is highly suitable. Hence, the need for continuous development of engine boosts the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the automobile sales across different segments such as four wheelers and two wheelers among others are growing and are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive piston market. Moreover, premium segment bikes in two wheelers market are inclined toward double cylinder engines over conventional single cylinder engines. Therefore, increase in production of premium segment bikes is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global automotive piston market. Also, increase in demand for light and heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars is expected to fuel the growth of the global market. The continuous R&D in the automotive sector to improve the fuel efficiency of engines may push the growth of the global automotive piston market.

However, increase in penetrations of electric vehicle to overcome harmful carbon emissions that result in pollution are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market since electric vehicles do not possess conventional internal combustion engine. In addition, non-stop R&D is being carried on engines by researchers for improving the performance of engines. This results in downsizing of engines by reducing their weight and size. Therefore, the number of cylinders is reduced without compromising the output (power) of engines. Thus, technologies such as turbocharger and supercharger are being used to downsize the engines without affecting the output (power) of engines. Utilization of such technologies is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global market. Rapid industrialization resulting in growth of the global automotive sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market. High wear and tear of engine components due to rise in the operating life of vehicles is expected to provide growth opportunities for the global automotive piston market.

The market is segmented into material, type, coating, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of material, the market is categorized into aluminum and steel. By type, it is segmented into trunk piston, crosshead piston, slipper piston, and deflector piston. On the basis of coating, the market is divided into thermal barrier coating piston, dry film lubricating coating piston, and oil shedding coating piston. By vehicle type, it is classified into two-wheeler, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicle. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Buy Now@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1784

Key Benefits for Automotive Piston Market:

• This study presents an analytical depiction of the global automotive piston market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

• The report includes the market share and trends of the key players in the automotive piston market.

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

