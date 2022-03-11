Regional Supply Releases Details of Elevate Expo 2022

Regional Supply announces 74 years in business

Businesses can make the most of this summer by attending one of the Elevate Expo events or other classes hosted by Regional Supply.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regional Supply Elevate EXPO

Join Regional Supply for the annual Elevate EXPO 2022. While things have been very different for the past few years, Regional Supply has continued to provide educational opportunities to businesses and individuals alike. This year the Elevate EXPO will be returning full swing with an in-person expo.

“We are excited to yet again host the Elevate Expo to work with and educate motivated owners of sign-making, screen-printing, and vehicle wrap businesses,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager at Regional Supply.

This year, Regional Supply is excited to announce that they will have over 30 vendor booths for visitors to stop by. Along with the amazing vendors, hands-on experiences will be offered for customers to interact with products such as vehicle wraps, graphics, printing, and more. Throughout the expo Regional Supply will be offering free business-building and product application classes.

Read what people are saying about the Regional Supply Elevate EXPO:

“Having all of the vendors in the same room was not only convenient, it was a great way to think of questions on the fly and to learn about new products that we hadn't heard about.”

“I liked the knowledge of the vendors answering questions. I didn't have one question go unanswered.”

“I enjoyed getting to meet the vendors at their respective businesses and ask them directly why their product is superior. Loved being able to use some of the products to "try before buying" and see new equipment at work.”

“I thought it was great and I really appreciated all of the help from the vendors. I am hyped to start using the things I learned in my business. P.S. the food was great too. Thanks!”

About Regional Supply

Regional Supply specializes in wholesale supply to screen printers, large format digital printers, electric and vinyl sign makers and installers, and a wide variety of plastics users. We carry over 10,000 items for your business from vinyl, inks and neon, to plastic sheets, transformers, screens and lamps. We take pride in keeping our customers up to date on the latest technology and knowledge the industry with hands-on educational classes on many different subjects and products. Founded in 1946, we value relationships and don’t just sell products--we take care of our customers through technical support, daily delivery and a personal sales staff. To quote our founder Art Mendenhall, “We are in business to solve peoples’ problems."

Learn more by visiting www.regionalsupply.com, emailing us at support@regionalsupply.com, or giving us a call at (800)-365-8920.

