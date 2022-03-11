Coby James Reimagines Mary Mary’s Career-Defining Song “Shackles (Praise You)”
Single Featuring Evvie McKinney Hits Radio
‘Shackles (Praise You)’ is such a killer song, and I am excited to introduce it to my generation! Most of us weren’t even born when the original came out.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accomplished, TigerBeat-featured new artist and 20-year-old singer, songwriter and guitarist Coby James releases “Shackles (Praise You)” to radio and digital / streaming outlets everywhere today from Centricity Music. The song features Motown Gospel / Capitol CMG’s Evvie McKinney and pays tribute to Mary Mary as a new version of their career-launching debut single released at the turn of the century.
— Coby James
With John Mayer, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and other influences apparent in his music, James infuses his popular music stylings with soul, urban gospel vibes on “Shackles (Praise You).” This song showcases his rare talent alongside McKinney, winner of the inaugural season of the TV singing competition The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX.
Take the shackles off my feet so I can dance
I just want to praise you
I just want to praise you
You broke the chains now I can lift my hands
And I'm gonna praise you
I'm gonna praise you
(From the “Shackles (Praise You)” chorus)
“‘Shackles (Praise You)’ is such a killer song, and I am excited to introduce it to my generation! Most of us weren’t even born when the original came out,” chuckles James. “Even cooler that I get to sing a Mary Mary song with Evvie during ‘Women's History Month.’ I'm hoping that music fans think our cover is a worthy tribute to the original.”
“We value fun a lot. And we also aim to develop new artists for the future of the format,” adds Kris Love, Centricity Music’s Senior Director Of National Promotion. “What better way to increase the joy on the radio than with two great young artists and a fantastically fresh take on a familiar classic and joyful song from 20 years ago!”
Playing “Shackles (Praise You)” live during the recent NewReleaseToday.com “We Love Christian Music Awards,” where he was nominated for New Artist / Group of the Year, James’ new single becomes his second release to AC radio following last year’s Billboard Top 10 Hot AC/CHR hit “Brand New.” “Brand New” not only received significant airplay across the nation, but became James’ first K-LOVE Radio Network-premiered concept video. James has also notched a Billboard No. 1 song as a contributing writer on Courtnie Ramirez’s track, “Who We Are, ” and co-wrote his own Top 5 hit “Born Ready.”
In addition to the singles, James has released two acclaimed, self-produced EPs, Mixtape, Side A, which unveiled a set of pop jams, and Mixtape, Side B that shines a spotlight on his acoustic sensibilities rooted in his masterful guitar skills and penchant for storytelling.
For all the latest Coby James touring, music and more news, visit:
https://cobyjames.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cobyjamesmusic/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cobyjamesmusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CobyJamesMusic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRxkB41rHYmUwLdM0UWZbJQ
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3DFvLbBG5R981eicF3i31J
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/coby-james/1225739514
About Coby James:
Writing, producing and performing all of his own music, James assembles relatable moments, packaged in vibrant sonics, carefully curated from a wide range of artistic influences. As an artist, he is drawn to unorthodox modern pop beats. As a guitarist, he’s driven by a singular instrument, intent on honing his craft until he’s every bit the expert. The 20-year-old thoughtful extrovert eats, sleeps and breathes music. He occasionally surfs, too, but even on days when he’s lucky enough to catch a wave, he’s writing. And his music is proof that his work ethic is unmatched. He writes every single day—that’s what makes him happy. It’s a habit he’s been cultivating since songwriting lit a fire under him at 15.
About Centricity Music:
Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
# # #
Rick Hoganson
Hoganson Media Relations
hoganson@comcast.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Coby James - "Shackles (Praise You)" (Feat. Evvie McKinney) [Official Lyric Video]