Jordan Feliz Releases Say It (Deluxe) As Album Opener “Jesus Is Coming Back” Hits Radio’s Top 5, Continues To Climb
Feliz Joins Matthew West For A Dozen Tour Dates Beginning March 24, Headlines Jesus Is Coming Back Tour Beginning April 21 Featuring Katy Nichole, Dan Bremnes
'Jesus Is Coming Back’ is one of my favorite songs…and being able to have Jonathan Traylor and Mandisa sing on this has been massive”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gold-selling, Dove Award-winning pop recording artist and songwriter Jordan Feliz releases Say It (Deluxe) worldwide today (March 11) via Centricity Music. The 18-track deluxe version of Feliz’s acclaimed, third full-length album Say It features the celebratory radio hit “Jesus Is Coming Back” and its remix version featuring both GRAMMY Award-winning Mandisa and Motown Gospel/Capitol CMG artist Jonathan Traylor.
— Jordan Feliz
Hitting No. 7 and No. 4 on the Billboard NCA Monitored and AC Indicator charts respectively this week and continuing to climb, the multi-format radio single “Jesus Is Coming Back” points to the hope of Christians around the world, giving voice to those longing for a home other than ones built on earth.
“‘Jesus Is Coming Back’ is one of my favorite songs…and being able to have Jonathan Traylor and Mandisa sing on this has been massive,” shares Feliz on his Instagram, revealing that Mandisa is also his neighbor. “I’ve known Mandisa for four or five years...she’s just the sweetest human. And I’ve been a fan of Jonathan’s ever since hearing him sing. They are two incredible people and singers, and they brought so much to this song.”
With CCLI SongSelect, MultiTracks and PraiseCharts offering worship leaders resources for “Jesus Is Coming Back,” the song sets the tone for Say It (Deluxe) as the opening track. Co-produced by Jordan Mohilowski and Feliz’s longtime collaborator Colby Wedgeworth, the album combines pop, gospel and soul along with some of Feliz’s most transparent and personal lyrics to date.
The deluxe also features a never-before-released remix and two new songs, “Stained Glass” and “Best Thing,” as well as the No. 1 radio single “Glorify” and the Parade-premiered multi-format Top-10 track “Next To Me.” Like on the earlier album release, the deluxe version also includes a “Glorify” remix featuring seven-time GRAMMY winner and multi-Platinum selling artist TobyMac and Gotee Records artist Terrian, as well as a remix of the song featuring two-time Grammy-winning, multi-Platinum-selling hip hop recording artist Lecrae along with Reach Records’ Hulvey.
The full Say It (Deluxe) track Listing follows:
01) Jesus Is Coming Back
02) Next To Me
03) Wounds
04) Glorify
05) Real Me
06) When I Say My Prayers
07) Only Love
08) Stars In My Sky
09) Another World
10) Say It (feat. Aaron Cole)
11) Glorify (feat. TobyMac and Terrian)
12) Glorify (feat. Lecrae and Hulvey)
13) Wounds (Alternate Version)
14) Stained Glass
15) Best Thing
16) Next To Me (HGHTS Remix)
17) Next To Me (Alternate Version)
18) Jesus Is Coming Back (feat. Mandisa and Jonathan Traylor)
Taking his new hits and a bevy of fan favorites on tour, Feliz joins Matthew West for a dozen concerts beginning March 24 in Lubbock, TX before launching his own headline, Jesus Is Coming Back Tour April 21. His tour features Curb Records’ Dan Bremnes and newest labelmate Katy Nichole, who Feliz introduced to Centricity Music before they signed and released her online viral and debut radio hit “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” Feliz’s tour schedule includes:
Mar 24 Lubbock, TX
Mar 25 Whitehouse, TX
Mar 26 Austin, TX
Mar 27 Beaumont, TX
Mar 28 Madison, MS
Mar 31 Meridian, MS
Apr 01 Warner Robins, GA
Apr 02 Woodstock, GA
Apr 03 Jacksonville, FL
Apr 07 Raytown, MO
Apr 08 Alma, AR
Apr 10 O'Fallon, IL
Apr 21 Tempe, AZ
Apr 22 Scottsdale, AZ
Apr 23 Surprise, AZ
For all the latest Jordan Feliz album, tour and more news, visit:
https://jordanfeliz.com
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0TgNiaeQaWssaH9aWjbqnA
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/jordan-feliz/881196660
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jordanfelizmusic
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordanfeliz/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jordanfelizmusic
About Jordan Feliz:
Centricity Music recording artist Jordan Feliz quickly became a household name when his first radio single, “The River”—the title track from his critically-acclaimed debut—became a smash hit. Spending an unprecedented 12 weeks at No. 1, the chart-topping single was named ASCAP’s “Christian Music Song of the Year” and garnered Feliz his first Gold certification. Thanks to his charismatic vocals and signature blend of soulful pop, each of his seven subsequent radio singles has landed in the Top 10 with “Witness” and “Glorify” notching two more No. 1’s for the singer. In addition, the California-native has been nominated for five Dove Awards, taking home the trophy for 2016’s “New Artist of the Year,” and has amassed well over 350,000 sales in worldwide consumption. Along with his headline tours, Feliz has also toured with some of the biggest names in Christian music, including TobyMac, Michael W. Smith, for KING & COUNTRY, Matthew West and Crowder.
About Centricity Music:
Centricity is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Cross Point Music, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry, PEABOD and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
Jordan Feliz - "Jesus Is Coming Back" (Official Music Video)