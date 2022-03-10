Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,620 in the last 365 days.

Dems lose confidence in MLG & plot Extraordinary Session

Santa Fe – Members of the Legislature are reporting that the Democratic Caucus has lost confidence in the Governor.  Less than 24 hours after she vetoed legislative projects, members of the Democratic caucus were polled and are now reportedly in full support off calling themselves into extraordinary session to override the Governor’s veto. 

“It is astonishing to see how weak this Governor has become over the last year,” said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington).  “Democrat members of the Legislature were at her beck and call for three years and are now willing to, in an unprecedented manner call themselves into a special session, during the Governor’s first term, to override her vetoes. We typically only see actions like this when dealing with a lame duck Governor who no longer holds sway over their political party.”

###

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Dems lose confidence in MLG & plot Extraordinary Session

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.