Cost of public transit passes lowered for Islanders

CANADA, March 9 - As part of the $20 million dollar fund to provide support to Islanders because of the rising cost of living, the Province of Prince Edward Island and T3 Transit have partnered to reduce the price of a monthly bus pass for Islanders. 

Effective Monday, March 14, the cost of a public transit pass for the month of April will be:

  • $20 for adults; and 
  • $10 for students (18+) and seniors 

April passes will also be honored for the rest of March and a single pass will grant riders access to Rural Transit, as well as T3 Transit services in Charlottetown, Cornwall, Stratford and Summerside.

“Right now, Islanders are struggling with the increased cost of living and the unpredictable price of high fuel and heating oil. As a government we need to be there to help lessen the burden for Islanders and help make life more affordable. This is a stressful time for everyone, and it is important that we ensure there are no additional barriers for Islanders to get to work, school and the essential services they need.”

- Premier Dennis King

Monthly transit passes can be purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart and Murphy’s Pharmacy locations in the Charlottetown area; the T3/Maritime Bus Terminal; Holland College bookstore; town and city halls in Stratford, Cornwall and Charlottetown; and through the HotSpot mobile app. 

Additionally, effective today all transit routes on Prince Edward Island are free for anyone under the age of 18. 

For more information on public transportation in Prince Edward Island, visit: Public Transit

Media contact: April Gallant Department of Transportation and Infrastructure 902-368-5112 aldgallant@gov.pe.ca

