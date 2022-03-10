2022 Seniors’ Secretariat grant application now open

CANADA, March 10 - Organizations and communities that work to improve the lives of Island seniors can now apply for provincial government funding.

Applications are being accepted for 2022-2023 PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grants until May 11, 2022. The grants provide up to $5,000 per project to organizations or groups interested in enriching the lives of seniors. Groups eligible for funding include non-profit organizations, community-based coalitions, networks, municipal governments, and indigenous organizations across the Island.

“These grants help promote healthy, active aging and foster social connectedness and inclusion of seniors in our communities. I encourage individuals and organizations to bring forward their ideas and apply for the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat grant.” - Social Development and Housing Minister Brad Trivers

Preference will be given to projects that promote:

positive images of aging and support healthy aging;

personal safety and financial security;

support for age-friendly initiatives;

social inclusion and participation; and

support for aging in place (in home and community).

“The Seniors’ Secretariat grant program has not only increased the number of receipts, based on additional funding, but has helped to provide more funding to community organizations that are offering invaluable opportunities for Islanders to connect with one another, says Audrey Morris, Chair of the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat. “The last two years have been challenging for seniors, and we continue to support any opportunity to address loneliness and foster connectedness.”

In 2021, 31 organizations received funding through the Seniors’ Secretariat grant program, providing $111,000 to community organizations and municipal governments. In 2020, Government doubled its investment to the grant program.

For more information and to apply, visit the PEI Seniors’ Secretariat Grant or email seniors@gov.pe.ca or call the Office of Seniors at 902-620-3785.

Media contact: Rebecca Gass Social Development and Housing 902-620-3409 rjgass@gov.pe.ca