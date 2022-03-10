ringID Answers Economic Problems with Promise
Social commerce company ringID is empowering millions of people to make a living using their skills and knowledge through their innovative social media platformSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s first Community Social Network is helping millions of users rise above the economic hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The next-generation social commerce platform creates earning opportunities for millions of adults by establishing storefronts, eCommerce channels, and a platform on which they can profile and sell their services.
Globally, more than a hundred million jobs have been lost since 2020 due to the pandemic. Recouping those economic losses and returning to pre-pandemic employment levels is expected to take several years.
“Through our unique business model, ringID has demonstrated unprecedented levels of assistance and income support to help people make a living and leverage their skills,” said co-founder and CEO, Ayrin Islam. “The company is changing how influential bloggers make money from their fan base by blending entertainment and information with instant purchasing opportunities.”
ringID allows a unique opportunity for users to earn by offering a range of professional services. Doctors, lawyers, teachers, stylists, and other experts can generate revenue through subscriptions and live video or audio consultations on ringID’s social commerce platform. Influencers using the Live Influencer/Ambassador program can create a virtual storefront and promote products for purchase during live sessions.
With its reach focused on South Asia, ringID has amassed more than 20 million users with more than one million users actively earning money. The platform also allows participants to earn money through affiliate marketing. Users can choose from products in ringID’s affiliate network or promotional pool and earn commissions on sales. The company continues to grow into other markets and is planning global expansion efforts.
ringID is a social media and social commerce platform created by Montreal-based Ring Inc. Operating in South Asia since 2015, the platform combines social networking, eCommerce, and financial services into a dynamic experience that includes Live stream, voice and video call, chat, and social marketplace features. Ring ID is available on iOS, Android, and Windows phone platforms as well as on the Windows desktop.
