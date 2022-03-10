Shahram Sardar announces a new album.

Shahram Sardar Photo

SULAYMANIYAH, SULAYMANIYAH, IRAQ, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shahram Sardar is working on a new album containing 10 tracks also all of the video clips have been done in Turkey and Iran.All the melodies of songs were created by himself as well as Lyrics of songs the artist wrote himself.Recording and mixing also mastering have been done By Vino Production.also, he has released his newest song called " Peroza " which is dedicated to student graduation day.Shahram Sardar, with the release of his newest song, "Peroza", said:"The day I graduated from university, I searched a lot for a song that would express one of the best days of my life. Unfortunately, I didn't find one ""It made me think that I should make a perfect song for this day," he said. "I always love all the students, and I want you to make your day more beautiful. with my song" he said."Peroza" was written by Azad Mustafa. Aram Sardar composed a melody for him and directed clips for him.Shahram Sardar is a male Artist/Singer from Iraqi Kurdistan/ in Sulaymaniyah city. Born in 1990, started his music and singing career in 2012. Shahram studied school in Sulaymaniyah, finished elementary school in 2001, and After finishing College of Science and Technology, Department of Computer science. even since then he has always been a part of all the art and music classes, and had a passion for learning music and singing in his childhood he is also an instrumentalist and a Production Manager at Vino Company for producing music and albums for artists. Shahram can play eight musical instruments well, and in 2012 he published his first song called: Driver, this time it went viral in Iraqi Kurdistan, and people may know him for the cultural songs that he released years ago besides that he is focused on Modern Kurdish Song's.

