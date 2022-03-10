Vacuum Pumps Market Is Anticipated To Reach a Valuation of Nearly US$ 1,415 Mn by 2032 End
Demand for vacuum pumps expanded at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value from 2017 to 2021UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vacuum pumps market is expected to reach US$ 1,415 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032, concludes a recently revamped Fact.MR study. Extensive applications such as conveying, assembly line cleaning, drying, evacuation, suction, and others related to the electronics and semiconductor industry are offering beneficial opportunities for vacuum pump manufacturers around the world.
From 2017 to 2021, the industry expanded at a CAGR of 5.2%. As the COVID-19 pandemic raged, prospects dipped significantly, as mandatory lockdowns led to shutdowns in the industrial manufacturing domain. Enforcement of social distancing measures led to a contraction of the manufacturing capacities of various industries, leading to a fall in demand. However, prospects began to elevate since 2021, as these restriction began to be lifted.
The semiconductor industry has witnessed robust demand for use in electronics such as smartphones and application in Internet of Things and cloud computing, largely driven by growth in emerging technologies such as AI in products as well growth in automotive and industrial electronics. Furthermore, integration of semiconductors in 5G-enabled devices and network connection levers the growth of vacuum pumps in the processing of integrated circuits and boards.
Key Market Segments Covered in the Vacuum Pumps Industry Report
By Pump Type
• Positive Displacement Vacuum Pumps
o Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps
o Rotary Screw Pumps
o Rotary Root Pumps
• Dry Vacuum Pumps
o Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps
o Dry Scroll Vacuum Pumps
o Dry Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps
o Dry Clan & Hook Pumps
o Others
• Centrifugal Vacuum Pumps
• Momentum Transfer Vacuum Pumps
o Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps
o Turbo Molecular Vacuum Pumps
• Regenerative Application Vacuum Pumps
By Lubrication
• Dry Vacuum Pumps
• Wet Vacuum Pumps
By Application
• Vacuum Pumps for Assembly
• Vacuum Pumps for Conveying
• Vacuum Pumps for Dehydration/Drying
• Vacuum Pumps for Engine Testing
• Vacuum Pumps for Evaporation & Distillation
• Vacuum Pumps for Filling
• Vacuum Pumps for Holding/Chucking
• Vacuum Pumps for Manufacturing
• Vacuum Pumps for Material Handling
• Vacuum Pumps for Thermoforming
• Vacuum Pumps for Other Applications
By Mechanism
• Gas Transfer Vacuum Pump
• Gas Binding Vacuum Pump
By Pressure
• Rough Vacuum Pumps (10.3 mbar-1 mbar)
• Medium Vacuum (Pumps 1 mbar-10-3 mbar)
• High Vacuum Pumps (10-3mbar-10-7 mbar)
• Ultra-High Vacuum Pumps (10-7 mbar-10-12 mbar)
• Extreme High Vacuum Pumps (less than 10-12 mbar)
By Flow
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 85 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 150 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 550 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 1500 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 4500 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 8500 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 15000 ACFM
• Vacuum Pumps Upto 17000 ACFM
By End Use Vertical
• Vacuum Pumps for Aerospace & Defense
• Vacuum Pumps for Automotive
• Vacuum Pumps for Chemical & Petrochemical
• Vacuum Pumps for Electronics & Semiconductors
• Vacuum Pumps for Food & Beverage
• Vacuum Pumps for Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
• Vacuum Pumps for Mining & Construction
• Vacuum Pumps for Oil & Gas
• Vacuum Pumps for Packing
• Vacuum Pumps for Power Generation
• Vacuum Pumps for Other End User Verticals
What’s keeping the U.S. Market at the Forefront?
The U.S. is a rapidly evolving market for vacuum pump manufacturers and will attain a prominent market share of over 86% in terms of value in 2022, in North America. Rapidly evolving industrial manufacturing, electronics and semiconductor, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and other industries, and an increase in business investments, are propelling growth in this country. As a result of the strong domestic chemical, oil & gas, semiconductor, and pulp & paper manufacturing bases, the U.S. market for vacuum pumps has grown significantly.
Increased oil and gas investment is also driving vacuum pump demand, especially in the United States. With the boom in shale gas production in the United States and the recent stabilization of oil prices, vacuum pumps are becoming more popular in the chemical and petroleum industries as well. The harsher conditions often associated with these applications result in low productivity, so oil and gas companies often replace their old equipment with upgraded models.
Competitive Landscape
Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit in various industries.
• In July 2021, Leybold introduced two new vacuum technologies based on dry screw vacuum pumps: the DRYVAC DV 500 and DV 800. A screw-type machine compresses completely dry, eliminating the necessity for lubrication. Its particle and condensate compatibility, which reduces the operating costs, makes screw vacuum pumps more efficient.
• Likewise, in February 2021, ADVIK acquired Hanon Bangalore Operations from Hanon Systems, which specialized in vacuum pumps and water pumps. As a result, ADVIK is expanding its expertise in Vacuum Pumps and Water Pumps for passenger cars.
Key Companies Profiled: Atlas Copco, Ebara Corporation, Busch Vacuum Solution, Edwards (Atlas Copco), Leybold GmbH, ULVAC, Becker Pumps Corporation, Garder Denver Inc. (Ingersoll Rand), Gebr. Becker GmbH, Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, KNF Neuberger Inc., Sihi Group B.V (Flowserve), Tuthill Corporation, Vooner FloGard Corporation
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
• Global vacuum pumps market to be valued at US$ 719.09 Mn by 2022-end
• Regenerative vacuum pumps to be highly preferred, surging at an 8% value CAGR
• Dry vacuum pumps to accumulate a value share of US$ 360 Mn by the end of 2032
• Applications in the chemical & petrochemical industry to flourish at a CAGR of 7.5%
• Gas transfer vacuum pumps to account for nearly 3 out of 5 sales until 2032
• U.S to account for 86% of global vacuum pumps market revenue
• Germany to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2032
• China to accumulate a revenue share worth 45% across the assessment period
