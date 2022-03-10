Upstate Trout Season to Open in New Castle County Streams with Youth-Only Day April 2

A brown trout, one of two species – rainbows the other – to be stocked this year in Delaware’s upstate trout streams. Graphic: Duane Raver for DNREC

Designated Trout Streams Closed to All Fishing Saturday, March 19 through Friday, April 1

Delaware’s 2022 upstate stream trout season will open for only youth anglers under age 16 at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers at 7 a.m. the next day, Sunday, April 3, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Fishing will be allowed both days from 7 a.m. to one half-hour after sunset unless otherwise restricted by area rules, with trout fishing open thereafter from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset unless otherwise restricted by area rules. White Clay Creek, Red Clay Creek, Christina Creek, Pike Creek, Beaver Run, Wilson Run and Mill Creek all will be stocked prior to the season with thousands of rainbow and brown trout, including some trophy-sized fish weighing two pounds or more as an added attraction for anglers. Trout stocking is planned to continue weekly at White Clay Creek and periodically at the other upstate streams during April.

To improve trout fishing for the season openers, stocked trout streams are closed to all fishing from Saturday, March 19 through Friday April 1 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of stocked trout, and allow the fish time to adjust to their new waters.

Trout anglers planning to fish the upstate trout streams should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required for anglers age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware trout stamp is required for those age 16 and older, unless an angler is exempt.

A Delaware young angler trout stamp is required for youth ages 12 through 15.

A trout stamp is required to fish for trout until June 30, unless an angler is exempt.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except inside or within 50 feet of the designated fly-fishing-only section of White Clay Creek where the daily possession limit is four trout.

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit de.gov/licensing. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps, call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Recreational Licensing office at 302-739-9918.

For more information on fishing in Delaware, including in-season stocking dates, license and trout stamp requirements, see the 2022 Delaware Fishing Guide or call the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###